IUN hosting free webinars for small businesses

Looking to learn more about how to grow your business?

Indiana University Northwest is hosting free webinars for small businesses this summer.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs can learn about marketing, leadership, technology and other subjects at 1 p.m. on the second Friday of every month through October.

Indiana University Northwest's Small Business Academy, a program of the School of Business and Economics, is offering the no-cost webinars to the general public. Assistant Professor Yllka Azemi will give a talk entitled "Marketing Strategies that Attract Long-Standing Customers" on Aug 12. Professor Cynthia Roberts will deliver a lecture called "Effective Employee Motivation Strategies" on Sep 9.

Professor Ranjan Kini will give a talk on "Technology for the Small Business" on Oct 14.

All of the lectures will take place online.

Innovate Indiana is sponsoring the Small Business Academy webinars. IUN offers them to provide the greater community outside of campus training, access to resources and education about business and management concepts. The program is geared toward small business owners and entrepreneurs and has a YouTube channel and references to local business organizations and other resources.

For more information or to register, visit iun.edu/sba.