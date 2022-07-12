 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

IUN hosting free webinars for small businesses

  • 0
IUN hosting free webinars for small businesses

The Indiana University Northwest campus is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Looking to learn more about how to grow your business?

Indiana University Northwest is hosting free webinars for small businesses this summer.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs can learn about marketing, leadership, technology and other subjects at 1 p.m. on the second Friday of every month through October.

Indiana University Northwest's Small Business Academy, a program of the School of Business and Economics, is offering the no-cost webinars to the general public. Assistant Professor Yllka Azemi will give a talk entitled "Marketing Strategies that Attract Long-Standing Customers" on Aug 12. Professor Cynthia Roberts will deliver a lecture called "Effective Employee Motivation Strategies" on Sep 9.

Professor Ranjan Kini will give a talk on "Technology for the Small Business" on Oct 14.

All of the lectures will take place online.

Innovate Indiana is sponsoring the Small Business Academy webinars. IUN offers them to provide the greater community outside of campus training, access to resources and education about business and management concepts. The program is geared toward small business owners and entrepreneurs and has a YouTube channel and references to local business organizations and other resources.

People are also reading…

For more information or to register, visit iun.edu/sba.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Jobs Number Tops Estimates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts