IUN hosting 'Sticks + Tape' from Floating Museum, other exhibits

Indiana University Northwest is showing "Sticks + Tape," an interactive exhibit on loan from the Chicago-based art collective Floating Museum.

The site specific installation is on display at the School of the Arts Gallery in the Arts & Sciences Building through July 15. Previously on display at the Chicago Riverwalk, it invites people to help build three-dimensional structures.

"Floating Museum is an art collective that creates new models: exploring relationships between art, community, architecture, and public institutions," IUN said in a news release. "Using site-responsive art, design, and programming we explore the potential in these relationships, considering the infrastructure, history, and aesthetics of a space."

The School of the Arts Gallery in the Arts & Sciences Building on Broadway is open 12-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday during the summer.

"In the Ceramic Studio with Professor Derek Walter" also is currently on display during regular hours of operation in the Anderson Library foyer on the IUN campus at 3400 Broadway in Gary.

The exhibition "Bronislaw M. Bak: 100 Views of Chicago" is being dispayed at the Gallery for Contemporary Art in the Savannah Center, where it will run through August 10. It's on loan from the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City.

It showcases the work of Bak, a Polish-Artican woodcut artist who died in 1981. All of the woodcut prints on display were created, hand-printed and published in 1967.

"In addition to the prints, the artist offered brief descriptions of his pieces in each of his 'Views,'" IUN said in a press release. "The culmination of a full year's work, this collection of landmarks, people, and street scenes evokes a sense of Chicago's history. Although the woodblocks no longer exist, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts shared one of the few remaining sets of this compelling portrait of the Windy City by holding the first public exhibit of the work in its entirety from February through April 2011. This exhibition was the first time Bak's black and white woodcuts were publicly displayed since their unveiling in 1967. Another of the editions is in the permanent collection of the Art Institute of Chicago."

The gallery in the Savannah Center is open 12-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday during the summer months.

