IUN offering Lean Six Sigma Certification for business

Indiana University Northwest in Gary is accepting registration for certification in Lean Six Sigma, a business philosophy that aims to streamline operations, minimize waste and boost efficiency.
Classes will take place at the Gary campus from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays from March 16 through May 11 for intermediate-level Green Belt certification for Lean Six Sigma, which has been widely adopted in the manufacturing sector after being popularized by Japanese automakers. Lunch is included.
Jana Szostek, director of the Center for Professional Development at IUN, said the program is well-suited for business owners and managers, who can learn about how to increase profits by eliminating non-value added activities in the workplace in a data-driven analytical manner.
“The Lean Six Sigma methodology will help any business be competitive in our region, as well as our increasingly global marketplace,” Szostek said. “It has become the gold standard of quality and continuous improvement and is a highly sought-after certification. Its methods are applicable to any organization.”
After learning Lean Six Sigma principles during coursework and applying them during a class project, attendees master a "methodology that provides the strategy, tools, and techniques to improve the performance of an organization relative to processes, services, employees, customer satisfaction, and the business bottom line."
They must first obtain the Green Belt if they want to move on to the expert-level Black Belt program IUN will offer later in the year. Registration is now underway.
For more information, call 219-980-6910 or visit iun.edu/cpd and click on "professional certifications."