IUN offering webinars for small business owners

Indiana University Northwest is launching free webinars for small business owners in the community through its Small Business Academy.

IUN's School of Business and Economics will offer no-cost webinars to the public every second Friday at 1 p.m. from April until October on popular business topics like marketing, market forces, technology, leadership and employee motivation.

The Small Business Academy aims to train entrepreneurs and small business owners and to point them to resources on business and management concepts they might find helpful.

Upcoming webinars with IUN professors include:

• "Tax Update 2022" with Jackie Barkow on April 8

• "Market Forces and Your Business" with Micah Pollak on May 13

• "What Customers Want" with Jokima Hiller on June 10

• "Effective Team Leadership" with Charles Hobson on July 8

• "Marketing Strategies that Attract Long-Standing Customers" with Yllka Azemi on Aug. 12

• "Effective Employee Motivation Strategies" with Cynthia Roberts on Sept. 9

• "Technology for the Small Business" with Ranjan Kini on Oct. 14

IUN's School of Business and Economics earned AACSB Accreditation in 2004, making it the first in Northwest Indiana to do so. Only 15% of business schools nationally and 5% internationally have attained that certificate of quality.

For more information or to register for the Small Business Academy webinars, visit iun.edu/sba.

