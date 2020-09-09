IUN offers online Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification for business people

Indiana University Northwest is offering Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification online for local business people interested in boosting efficiency and the bottom line, or demonstrating they have the skills to do so.
The Indiana University branch campus in Gary is offering the Lean Six Sigma certification program to the public. Business people, who do not have to enroll at IU Northwest to participate, can learn about the "methodology that provides the strategy, tools and techniques to significantly improve the performance of an organization relative to processes, services, employees, customer satisfaction and the business bottom line."
Especially popular in auto manufacturing and the manufacturing sector generally, Lean Six Sigma takes an analytical approach to improving efficiency by eliminating non-value-added activities and waste.
“The Lean Six Sigma methodology will help any business be competitive in our region, as well as our increasingly global marketplace,” said Jana Szostek, the director of the Center for Professional Development at IU Northwest. “It has become the gold standard of quality and continuous improvement and is a highly sought-after certification. Its methods are applicable to any organization.”
The program is aimed at helping professionals burnish their business credentials. It involves course work and a Lean Six Sigma project in which participants use their newly acquired skills and training to solve process-related problems.
While the program was offered on campus in past pre-pandemic years, all of the course work and project can be completed online.
Registration runs through Saturday.
For more information, call 219-980-6910 or visit iun.edu/CPD.
