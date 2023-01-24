 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IUN to celebrate Black History Month with concert and film series

IUN to celebrate Black History Month with concert and film series

The Indiana University Northwest campus is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana University Northwest plans to celebrate Black History Month in February with a concert and film series.

IUN's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs is staging several events to explore African American culture in many of its facets. The community is invited to join the campus in the month-long celebration.

The Signal a Doo Wop Rhapsody will be staged at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the Theatre at the Arts & Sciences Building on the IUN campus in Gary. It's an 80-minute concert honoring Gary native Vivian Carter, who blazed trails as the first black female owner of a record label.

Then at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9, there will be a screening of the film "Shared Legacies" followed by a panel discussion at the Bergland Auditorium at IUN. Co-hosted by the Center for Urban and Regional Excellence, the documentary examines the collaboration of Black and Jewish civil rights advocates.

A Black History Trivia Event hosted by Brother 2 Brother will take place at the Bergland Auditorium at 1 p.m. on Feb. 14.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a recent entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be screened at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Concluding the month's programming, "Till," about the tragic lynching of Chicago teen Emmett Till, will be screened at 1 p.m. on Feb. 23. Brother 2 Brother is hosting the film, which will be screened at Bergland Auditorium.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

