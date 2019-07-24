IUN to offer business people Lean Six Sigma black belt training this fall

Indiana University Northwest in Gary is offering a chance to earn a black belt in Lean Six Sigma this fall.
Black belt certification classes will take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 16-20 and Nov. 11-15. Lean Six Sigma is a philosophy of making operations more efficient by eliminating needless steps. Anyone from the public can attend the 10 class sessions that add up to 80 hours of instruction.
“By building a project directly into the course, students’ employers may realize significant cost savings before the course is even completed,” said Jana Szostek, director of the Center for Professional Development at IUN in Gary. “Our instructor has over 14 years of experience in applying Lean Six Sigma concepts and provides individualized consulting to each student.”
Lean Six Sigma seeks to boost the bottom line by using data-driven analysis to cut out activities that don't add value. Businesses use it to streamline processes, especially with production.
“The Lean Six Sigma methodology will help any business be competitive in our region, as well as our increasingly global marketplace,” Szostek said. “It has become the gold standard of quality and continuous improvement and is a highly sought-after certification. Its methods are applicable to any organization.”
The registration deadline is Sept. 13, but anyone who registers before Aug. 15 will get a $200 discount.
For more information, call Szostek at 219-980-6910 or visit iun.edu/cpd and click on “professional certifications.”