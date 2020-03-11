IUN to replace local economic indexes

The Indiana University Northwest School of Business and Economics has regularly been publishing two economic indexes to fill a void in local economic data about Northwest Indiana.
But now the federal government is drilling down to provide more specific information about the economy at the local level, so IUN is retiring the Northwest Indiana Coincident Economic Index and the gross metropolitan product data series after a nearly decade-long run.
"The index was originally created in 2012 to address a lack of data on the economic output and health of Northwest Indiana. However, starting this year, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis has begun publishing annual estimates of gross domestic product at the county level, filling this void more effectively in most ways than the index," Indiana University Northwest Associate Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said. "The index has been an incredible tool for sparking conversation on the economy of Northwest Indiana and I plan for these conversations to continue and expand. However, in its current form the index has served its purpose."
IUN won't stop gathering information about the performance of Northwest Indiana's economy — which is often out-of-step with the Chicago Metropolitan Statistical Area and state of Indiana economic data it gets lumped in with. Professors are working on creating a new replacement index using the more geographically specific federal data that will soon become available.
"This change will create an opportunity for a new data series, and we have one under development that will allow for a more current estimate and forecast of GDP than the BEA's data provides," Pollak said. "So we won’t need to wait until the end of 2020 to learn how the economy fared in 2019."
The most recent Northwest Indiana Coincident Economic Index, modeled after the state and national coincident indices published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, placed the Region's economy at an index value of 115.5, which was up by 0.25% over the past six months. Northwest Indiana's economy was expected to deliver weak growth of less than six months over the first six months of 2020.
Northwest Indiana's nominal gross metropolitan product estimated the size of the Region's economy to be $30.83 billion last year, which was up 1% or $310 million as compared to the previous year. At a per capita level, GMP was $43,997 per person in Northwest Indiana last year, which was up 1.1% or $493 over the past 12 months.
