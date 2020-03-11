IUN to replace local economic indexes

The Indiana University Northwest School of Business and Economics has regularly been publishing two economic indexes to fill a void in local economic data about Northwest Indiana.

But now the federal government is drilling down to provide more specific information about the economy at the local level, so IUN is retiring the Northwest Indiana Coincident Economic Index and the gross metropolitan product data series after a nearly decade-long run.

"The index was originally created in 2012 to address a lack of data on the economic output and health of Northwest Indiana. However, starting this year, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis has begun publishing annual estimates of gross domestic product at the county level, filling this void more effectively in most ways than the index," Indiana University Northwest Associate Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said. "The index has been an incredible tool for sparking conversation on the economy of Northwest Indiana and I plan for these conversations to continue and expand. However, in its current form the index has served its purpose."

