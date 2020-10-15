IUN's economic impact on Northwest Indiana exceeds $261 million, study finds

A new study found Indiana University Northwest in Gary contributes $261 million a year to the Region economy.

The study, by Indiana University and Emsi, a provider of economic impact studies and labor market data to educational institutions, found IUN supports more than 4,138 jobs across the Calumet Region.

“Through economic engagement activities, IU Northwest connects its intellectual and creative resources with strategic opportunities that align educational programs with the workforce needs of the Region and further benefits the area by educating citizens, enriching arts and culture, enhancing policymaking, developing sustainable infrastructure, and promoting economic growth,” the study noted.

IUN graduates receive $3.90 in future earnings for every $1 they invest in their education, an increase of $20,100 a year after a bachelor's degree as compared to a high school diploma.

Overall, Indiana University contributed $9.9 billion to the Hoosier state's economy and supported 151,015 jobs over the last two years, the "Economic Value of Indiana University" study found. The statewide university system accounts for about 2.7% of the state's total gross product, or more than the accommodations and food services sector.