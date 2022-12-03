IURC to hold public hearings on NIPSCO rate hikes in Hammond and Valparaiso

The public will get a chance to weigh in on NIPSCO's latest proposed electricity rate hike, which is expected to raise the average monthly electricity bill from $107.78 to $133.43.

It would also start to gradually raise rates under a new tracker starting in July 2024.

People can weigh in at public hearings Dec. 12 in Hammond and Jan. 4 in Valparaiso. They also can submit written comments to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor through mid-January.

The first public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Alumni Hall in Purdue University Northwest's Student Union and Library Building at 2233 173rd St., Hammond. The second hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Valparaiso High School Auditorium at 2727 N. Campbell St.

Members of the public can speak on the record and under oath at the field hearing. No decisions will be made there, as the commission will also weigh evidence from the utility and other interested parties. Several companies have weighed in, including Cleveland-Cliffs, BP, Cargill, U.S. Steel, NLMK Indiana, Walmart, Marathon and Enbridge, as well as the Schererville and Dyer town governments.

The OUCC is expected to complete its review and file testimony with state regulators Jan. 20. It needs to get public comments no later than Jan. 13 so that they can be considered for inclusion in the testimony to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which ultimately sets the rates.

Any written comments should include the person's name, mailing address and reference to either “IURC Cause No. 45772” or "NIPSCO Electric Rates."

NIPSCO said it's seeking higher electricity rates to fund infrastructure projects, including moving from a coal-fired generating fleet to renewable energy sources, like wind and solar operations now under construction. The utility serves more than 483,000 customers across Northern Indiana.

To submit comments, visit in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, email uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov or mail Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

For more information, call 1-888-441-2494.