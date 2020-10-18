IU's Business Outlook Panel migrates online to Zoom this year

Every year, Indiana University professors with the Kelley School of Business team up to paint a picture of what the economy will look like in the coming year, both in various Hoosier backyards and around the world.

The Indiana Business Outlook Panel, which has included Indiana University Northwest Assistant Professor of Economics Micah Pollak in recent years, provides annual economic forecasts locally, statewide, nationally and globally to help Hoosiers and business leaders to make informed decisions.

The panelists look at financial markets, metro economies and the prospects for next year while touring around Indiana to offer their predictions. The Indiana Business Outlook Panel typically convenes at Teibel's Family Restaurant in Schererville, also making stops in Anderson, Bloomington, Columbus, Indianapolis, Jasper, Kokomo, New Albany, Richmond and South Bend.

But this year, it's moving to an online format because of the coronavirus pandemic.