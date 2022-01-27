IVDiagnostics names new CEO

IVDiagnostics has named a new CEO.

The company picked Sarah Ware to replace outgoing CEO Luis Nunez.

“Her knowledge and expertise in developing commercially viable diagnostic tests was a key factor in determining our next chief executive officer," Co-Founder and Chairman Frank Szczepanski said.

Long based at the Purdue Technology Center of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville, the biotech company brought on Ware from Blossom Bio Labs, where she was founder and CEO. The two companies worked together to market and commercialize the rights to a molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 that Ware developed.

“This is exciting news in the field of scientific research. It highlights the connection between virology and cancer research and helps to inform a novel approach to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," HM Healthcare Partners Co-Founder and CEO Mike Haniff said.

IVDiagnostics developed and makes VELOX to detect metastatic breast cancer cells. The company is now working to create an over-the-counter version of its RT-LAMP NAAT molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19.

“IVDiagnostics has been expanding its product development into the area of infectious disease, and Dr. Ware brings a level of expertise that directly relates to the rapid diagnosis of viruses and the current pandemic," said Robert E. Johnson III, a board member and chairman of the board of Methodist Hospitals.

