 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

IVDiagnostics names new CEO

  • 0
IVDiagnostics names new CEO

Sarah Ware

 Provided

IVDiagnostics has named a new CEO. 

The company picked Sarah Ware to replace outgoing CEO Luis Nunez.

“Her knowledge and expertise in developing commercially viable diagnostic tests was a key factor in determining our next chief executive officer," Co-Founder and Chairman Frank Szczepanski said.

Long based at the Purdue Technology Center of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville, the biotech company brought on Ware from Blossom Bio Labs, where she was founder and CEO. The two companies worked together to market and commercialize the rights to a molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 that Ware developed.

“This is exciting news in the field of scientific research. It highlights the connection between virology and cancer research and helps to inform a novel approach to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," HM Healthcare Partners Co-Founder and CEO Mike Haniff said.

IVDiagnostics developed and makes VELOX to detect metastatic breast cancer cells. The company is now working to create an over-the-counter version of its RT-LAMP NAAT molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19.

People are also reading…

“IVDiagnostics has been expanding its product development into the area of infectious disease, and Dr. Ware brings a level of expertise that directly relates to the rapid diagnosis of viruses and the current pandemic," said Robert E. Johnson III, a board member and chairman of the board of Methodist Hospitals.

For more information, visit www.ivdiagnostics.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Vertical farm gets $400 million boost from Walmart

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts