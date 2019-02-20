Ivy Tech Community College in Michigan City has started displaying artwork from local artists in hallways and other public spaces on its campus.
Jesse Johnson, the owner of BESS Art Exposure Gallery at 5386 Broadway in Merrillville and an arts professor at Ivy Tech Michigan City, curated the college's first annual Spring Art Exhibition, which is being displayed throughout the building.
The campus at 3714 Franklin St. in Michigan City is displaying the work of Johnson, Emily Dyrek, Maurice Hodo, Valerie Johnsen, and Mark McPhail, who are all local painters or photographers.
"Hodo is a seasoned artist who expresses a lot with the way he paints his subject matter with bright and beautiful colors," Johnson said in a press release. "Johnsen is an amazing artist who paints with passion and heart to create or recreate paintings with issues dealing with women, embracing their strengths while recognizing their weaknesses."
McPhail is a native of Cambridge, Massachusetts who took photography classes at Emerson College in Boston and is "a gifted photographer who has a keen eye for the image he wants to produce."
Latta is a painter from Whiting who was born in a mountain home in Arkansas.
"Latta is an artist that started painting in high school and is now attending Indiana University Northwest," Johnson said in the press release. "Latta has the creativity to produce acrylic abstract and liquid painting style. One of her favorite artists is Jackson Pollock."
An opening reception took place Tuesday, and the exhibit can be viewed whenever the building is open.
Johnson said the show is expected to be up for about a year.