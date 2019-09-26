Ivy Tech launches online platform to promote advanced manufacturing careers

Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with the tech startup Tallo to make its students aware of career opportunities in advanced manufacturing.
Ivy Tech, which has campuses in East Chicago, Gary, Crown Point, Valparaiso and Michigan City, is offering the Tallo online platform to students so they can learn about jobs in tech and the manufacturing sector that accounts for more than 25% of the Hoosier state's economic output. More than 2.4 million manufacturing jobs in the country are expected to go unfilled through 2028, and Indiana long has been the most manufacturing-intensive state in the union.
New student dashboards will focus on education, career guidance, company and internship matching and "21st-century learning tools including a digital resume and portfolio builder." The hope is to reduce the brain drain that has plagued Indiana by letting students know about jobs they can land in the state.
“Ivy Tech prides itself on the fact that 93% of its graduates choose to stay in our great state,” said Sue Smith, vice president of advanced manufacturing, engineering and applied science. “Through this partnership, we hope to bring that percentage closer to 100 by opening Indiana students’ eyes to some of the state’s most sought-after manufacturing careers and helping them make the critical connections they need to find long-term success.”
Students can create digital profiles to interact with prospective employers that highlight where they went to school, which classes they took, what clubs they participated in, their long-term career interests, skills and academic achievements. The aim is to provide employers with a pipeline of talent and inform students about what qualifications are required for positions they might seek.
“The vitally important task of preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s careers is made much easier when students, educators and employers are able to engage with one another,” Tallo CEO Casey Welch said. “We’re very excited to be working with Ivy Tech and look forward to seeing the many student and workforce successes that will come of this partnership.”
For more information, visit ivytech.edu or tallo.com.