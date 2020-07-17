J.C. Penney in River Oaks saved from previously announced closure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The J.C. Penney department store at River Oaks Center in Calumet City has been spared from a previously announced closure as the troubled retailer works through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Plano, Texas-based J.C. Penney, a staple of suburban shopping malls in nearly every state in the union, no longer lists the Calumet City store at 200 River Oaks Drive on its list of closing stores, and an employee said the department store would remain open for the foreseeable future.

"The Calumet City J.C. Penney has announced they have been removed from the J.C. Penneys that will be closing," Calumet City Department of Community & Economic Development Director Joseph Wiszowaty said. "A great move for a profitable store location such as Calumet City has been."

J.C. Penney still plans to close 152 of its 850 stores across the United States and lay off 1,000 corporate and managerial employees. It intends to shutter stores in Bourbonnais, Carbondale, Freeport, and Mt Vernon in Illinois, and Bedford, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Madison, Muncie, Plymouth, Richmond, and Vincennes in Indiana.