J&L This N That Consignment Shop closes in downtown Whiting

J&L This N That Consignment Shop, a popular thrift store, closed in downtown Whiting after a run of several years.

The consignment shop that sold gently used goods first opened in the former Michelle’s Dance Studio on 119th Street in 2018. It drew treasure hunters from across the Calumet Region.

"For the past four years, J&L This N That has had the pleasure of doing business at 1311 119th St. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are incredibly saddened to say that we will be closing our doors," the owners posted on social media. "We don't know what the future holds, but at this moment we do not have any concrete plans to relocate. We would like to thank all our vendors and customers for all their support. We have loved being a part of the Whiting community."

Tom Dabertin of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce said a new landlord took over the building and raised the rent enough to drive the consignment shop out.

Whiting Building Commissioner Michael Hrinyo said the new owner was doing renovation work on the building and just got a permit for additional work.

The store had display windows on 119th Street and an old tin ceiling. It was divided into 10 spaces where used goods were sold on consignment, including one that was rented out by the It's Just Serendipity boutique from neighboring Hammond.

The store sold vintage clothes, jewelry, lamps, furniture, glassware, collectibles and antiques like smoking cabinets, bocce balls, Burroughs adding machines or Singer sewing machines. It was a place where one could find Christmas decorations like garland, Santa mugs, wreaths, figurines or a seven-piece glass nativity set.

It also raised money for charity, including for the Whiting Animal Shelter.