Janice Wilson's guiding principle remains quality health care for everybody

As the founder and retired CEO of NorthShore Health Centers, Janice E. Wilson has received many honors, including being pictured in a contemporary South Shore poster. The poster depicts Wilson as a caregiver holding a small child, accompanied by this quote: “Everybody deserves quality healthcare … everybody.”
That has been Wilson’s guiding principle ever since she started as a school nurse at Portage High School 1988.
“We weren’t out just to build new clinics,” Wilson said. “We wanted to go where there was a need.”
What started as a clinic for PHS teens has grown into a company operating eight health centers and three teen clinics across Northwest Indiana. Earlier this year, NorthShore opened its $18 million flagship clinic in Portage. The 51,000-square-foot-facility is named the Janice E. Wilson Health Center in her honor.
According to NorthShore Board President Thomas Aldrich, Wilson “worked tirelessly to provide and expand services to the citizens across Northwest Indiana.”
Originally from New Chicago, Wilson attended River Forest High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana University Northwest, later earning a master’s degree in healthcare administration online from Corllins University. This mother of four moved to Portage in 1976. She worked two years in hospitals before beginning with Portage Township Schools.
Wilson served as Portage school nurse for 15 years, stepping down from that position in 2003. By that time, she had been doubling as NorthShore CEO for several years.
The clinic Wilson started in 1995 now serves more than 50,000 patients a year in Porter, Lake and LaPorte counties, including the uninsured and underinsured. NorthShore Health Centers grew from a $75,000 annual budget to an operating budget of more than $38 million.
Helping 'the total person'
It all started when Wilson, who has a nursing degree and master’s degree in health care administration, came up with the idea of putting a medical clinic inside a school. The purpose, she recalled, was to provide medical services so that teens could remain in their regular high school — not an alternative school — and continue their studies while receiving the medical services they needed.
“We wanted to keep them there, in school,” Wilson said.
Eventually, the clinic had a nurse practitioner and was able to serve not only teens but their younger siblings as well. The clinic later expanded services to operate after school, to serve families.
“The results were very good,” Wilson said. “Almost every kid who came in stayed in school.”
Wilson began writing grant applications, and enough grant funds and donations, worth $600,000, arrived to fund an addition to the PHS teen clinic. Added were 10 rooms, including two for dental care, in addition to the teen clinic, named for Stacy McKay, a PHS student who died from leukemia.
The Stacy McKay Health and Medical Center continues to offer classes for young people around the area. They are earning college credits and certification as nursing or dental assistants.
When Wilson’s group purchased the building that would become Scottsdale Clinic, it rented 5,000 square feet to Portage Township YMCA for child care while maintaining the other half for health care.
As the health care facility grew, so did its clientele and coverage area. A dental clinic opened in Lake Station, followed by health clinics in Merrillville and Hammond. As the need grew, Wilson said, so did the need for more specialized care.
NorthShore expanded into Chesterton and LaPorte, teaming with other agencies for psychological and behavioral health services and social workers.
“We are full service,” Wilson noted. “We try to cover all the aspects of the total person — physical, mental, emotional — anything you can think of.”
Wilson added, “Often, individuals we see can’t get these services. Our basic purpose is to take care of the uninsured and Medicaid patients.”
Eventually this growth led to the building of NorthShore’s flagship clinic in Portage, dedicated in January and named for Wilson.
“This was my last big ‘do,’” Wilson said. “We wanted to build something close to home, and Portage is our base.”
The facility on Sterling Creek Road serves as an administrative hub and facility for all clinic needs. These include obstetrics, pediatrics, family health, visual, dental, substance abuse, mental health, chiropractic and counseling.
All NorthShore clinics offer urgent care, including evening hours, Wilson said, to help working parents. Immunizations are also provided.
Wilson stressed that the intent of the clinics was never to replace the family physician, but to work with doctors to meet family needs.
“Money is always a challenge. We took it very hard when people lost their physician because they could not pay,” Wilson said. “We respected doctors and we worked with family doctors and nurse practitioners.”
'A strong foundation'
Looking back at NorthShore’s growth, Wilson admitted, “It feels great, but I didn’t do it by myself. We took it one step at a time. You may not make a lot of money at first, but [with government funding and other sources] you won’t lose it.”
She added that expansion happened “because of the needs of patients. We moved because of the needs of the community.”
That teen clinic at PHS has since expanded to include care for teachers.
Looking ahead, Wilson has opened a health care consulting firm, focusing on NorthShore.
Among her concerns in running a business, as always, is money. Although federal funding for clinics has received bipartisan support since the Lyndon Johnson administration in 1964, Wilson is concerned about the current and future administrations.
Succeeding Wilson at the helm of NorthShore is David Hall, its former chief administrative officer.
Hall commented, "Jan laid a strong foundation for us."
"This past 25 years were sometimes challenging but always fun," Wilson said. "I have always felt so fortunate to have a job that I love. Every day I loved my job, and I wish David the same success. I know he will do an excellent job and be equally committed to serving the patients and leading the staff.” •
