Janice Wilson's guiding principle remains quality health care for everybody

Wilson served as Portage school nurse for 15 years, stepping down from that position in 2003. By that time, she had been doubling as NorthShore CEO for several years.

The clinic Wilson started in 1995 now serves more than 50,000 patients a year in Porter, Lake and LaPorte counties, including the uninsured and underinsured. NorthShore Health Centers grew from a $75,000 annual budget to an operating budget of more than $38 million.

Helping 'the total person'

It all started when Wilson, who has a nursing degree and master’s degree in health care administration, came up with the idea of putting a medical clinic inside a school. The purpose, she recalled, was to provide medical services so that teens could remain in their regular high school — not an alternative school — and continue their studies while receiving the medical services they needed.

“We wanted to keep them there, in school,” Wilson said.

Eventually, the clinic had a nurse practitioner and was able to serve not only teens but their younger siblings as well. The clinic later expanded services to operate after school, to serve families.

“The results were very good,” Wilson said. “Almost every kid who came in stayed in school.”