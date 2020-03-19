Janitorial service launches COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities

Bryco Facility Services cleans schools, offices and medical facilities across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland. It has used its experience cleaning and disinfecting operating rooms to devise a full-level disinfection aimed at scrubbing away the coronavirus.

"In an operating room, everything gets wiped with a disinfectant," Lazorik said. "The dwell time varies depending on which chemical is used. You disinfect everything from the lights to the bed to the wheels on the bed to the walls. Everything is covered."

A team of four people in masks, gloves, goggles and other personal protective equipment comes in after a building has been vacated and goes to work. Anything that can be touched is saturated in disinfectant and kept wet for a "dwell time" that can range from one minute to 10 minutes to ensure its effectiveness. The process can take several hours, depending on the size of the building.

"We're already well-versed with operating rooms," Lazorik said. "It's a very similar process but we upgraded it with coronavirus-specific training."

Phones have been ringing off the hook as fears mount over the virus, which has killed more than 8,900 people worldwide, including two in Indiana as of Wednesday.