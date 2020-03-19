Janitorial service launches COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities

Merrillville-based janitorial firm Bryco Facility Services launched a COVID-19 task force to disinfect workplaces, schools and other facilities with the same level of decontamination it provides to hospital operating rooms.
The 19-year-old company, which employs 50 and serves Northwest Indiana and the western Chicago suburbs, has been slammed with business over the past week as businesses and schools look to do deep cleans at a time when the coronavirus is spreading rapidly worldwide.
"This past week we’re seeing current customers increase the frequency of service and go to an extra level of service," Bryco President Bryan Lazorik said. "We've also had non-clients reach out to us for a full-level disinfection, including at closed schools. People are being very cautious right now and are getting full-level disinfection if they think there's even a possibility of a breach."
The company, which has a satellite office in Oak Brook, responded to the coronavirus before it resulted in the suspension of colllege and professional sports and long lines at grocery stores.
"We were one of the first, if not the only in our area, janitorial services to post our policy statement on COVID-19," Lazorik said. "Our cleaners are literally on the front line in this pandemic and go into work every night cleaning and helping to make the facility safer for when the inhabitants enter it in the morning."
Bryco Facility Services cleans schools, offices and medical facilities across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland. It has used its experience cleaning and disinfecting operating rooms to devise a full-level disinfection aimed at scrubbing away the coronavirus.
"In an operating room, everything gets wiped with a disinfectant," Lazorik said. "The dwell time varies depending on which chemical is used. You disinfect everything from the lights to the bed to the wheels on the bed to the walls. Everything is covered."
A team of four people in masks, gloves, goggles and other personal protective equipment comes in after a building has been vacated and goes to work. Anything that can be touched is saturated in disinfectant and kept wet for a "dwell time" that can range from one minute to 10 minutes to ensure its effectiveness. The process can take several hours, depending on the size of the building.
"We're already well-versed with operating rooms," Lazorik said. "It's a very similar process but we upgraded it with coronavirus-specific training."
Phones have been ringing off the hook as fears mount over the virus, which has killed more than 8,900 people worldwide, including two in Indiana as of Wednesday.
"I think we anticipated it was going to increase but never thought it would be at this level," he said. "Being in this industry, I've observed that people think a cleaning service is a luxury, not a necessity. The recession hit us hard, as businesses just had their employees clean. Now maybe this will change expectations so people can appreciate having a cleaning crew come in every night so people can come into a clean, fresh workplace."
Bryco Facility Services stockpiled chemicals and other supplies to prepare for the pandemic, but hopes the supply will hold out since the supply chain has been stressed. The company's employees have been working around the clock to try to clean workplaces.
"We have a wonderful team of employees who rose to the occasion and who are going into work every day because they want to help their community," Lazorik said. "Generally, people don't hold this industry in high regard. But hopefully they can now see we're providing a benefit to society. We're making these places safe and healthy. I have to commend our employees for helping the community."
For more information, call 219-736-4113, visit www.brycoservices.com or find the business on Facebook.