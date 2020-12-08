Jasper County REMC rolling out new broadband service

Jasper County REMC is rolling out a new broadband service to better connect its members at a time when high-speed internet access is increasingly essential in the modern economy.

The not-for-profit electric utility and technology cooperative that's been serving Jasper County since 1938 has been working for five years to launch broadband to provide faster and more reliable internet to its members. Jasper County REMC said affordable higher speed internet is direly needed in the largely rural areas it serves, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has moved more of daily life online, such as virtual classes or Zoom teleconferencing.

"The pandemic has brought this issue to light as more and more people rely on technology for their work, education, virtual doctor appointments, and communication with others," Jasper County REMC CEO Bryan Washburn said.

The utility will build out broadband infrastructure in Jasper County over the next five to eight years, it said. It first will construct a SmartGrid Ring to minimize power outages and improve communication between its substations. It's partnering with National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative and Wabash Valley Power Alliance on the massive undertaking.