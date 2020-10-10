Jax's Crown Town Grill bringing "indoor drive-in" theater to Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Jax's Crown Town Grill is building out an "indoor drive-in movie theater" called Jax's Drive-In to give diners more vintage 1950s ambiance while they eat.

Jerome Kucharski and Katie Kucharski, who owned Pierogi Square in a strip mall by Fat Burrito, took over the nostalgic 1950s-style diner just north of the Old Courthouse Square at 107 N. Main St. earlier this year. They blended Polish fare with the traditional menu of Vienna beef hot dogs, burgers, gyros and ice cream, and have been adding more chef-drive cuisine, such as seasonal Oktoberfest items.

They are working on an addition in the back room that would further enhance the old school vibe of the vintage eatery with a counter, jukebox, checkered floor and many throwback tin signs.

"So we're going to be expanding," Jerome Kucharski said. "We're going to be putting in an indoor drive-in movie theater in the back room. It's going to be super-cool. It's going to be a dine-in experience."

Jax's Crown Town Grill is installing a projector and a 100- to 120-inch screen to show movies while people eat.

