Kentucky-based Jeptha Creed Distillery recently released its first Straight 4-Grain Bourbon in Indiana, including at bars in Northwest Indiana.
The woman-owned craft distillery in Shelbyville has won awards for its "ground-to-glass" vodkas and moonshines, which strive to be sustainable with locally sourced ingredients, including water from a creek on its 64-acre farm. The mother and daughter have produced 1,000 barrels of bourbon, about nine per day at their current production pace, since distilling the first legal bourbon in Shelby County since before Prohibition.
They only use Bloody Butcher corn, which is typically ground into meal and flour and known for the occasional red kernels and ears — hence the name.
"The Netherys, the family behind Jeptha Creed, have been farming in Shelby County Kentucky for five generations, and they now grow or locally source the grains used in their spirits. Since Bourbon is always at least 51% corn, owners Joyce and Autumn Nethery wanted to be thoughtful about the corn they used," Jeptha Creed Distillery said in a news release. "They planted two fields: one of non-GMO yellow corn, and one of heirloom varietal Bloody Butcher corn. As the fields ripened, they noticed an intriguing behavior from the local wildlife: Animals would walk through the yellow corn to eat the Bloody Butcher corn. The Netherys knew they had made a key discovery for the future of Jeptha Creed."
Jeptha Creed Straight 4-Grain Kentucky Bourbon has been released in southern Indiana, Indianapolis and Northwest Indiana. In the Region, it's available at Tommy B's Clubhouse in Valparaiso, Martinis Steak and Seafood in Valpo, Buddy & Pals Place in Crown Point, Danny O's in Chesterton, Leroy's in Porter, and Flights Tap Room in Hammond.