Jersey Mike's to open sub shop in Crown Point

A taste of the Jersey shore is coming to Crown Point.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, which is known for slicing up fresh deli meats and cheese right in front of customers after they place an order, opens at 10714 Broadway in Crown Point this week.

The chain will start serving its traditional East Coast Italian subs with ingredients like prosciuttini, cappacuolo and provolone in Crown Point's Beacon Hill development Wednesday.

Jersey Mikes, which offers both grilled and cold subs, also has locations in Schererville and Munster. Franchise owner George Leeth Sr. is opening the latest Jersey Mike's sandwich shop along a busy stretch of Broadway where many new eateries have opened in recent years, including Cousins Subs, Tomato Bar, and a combination Gloria Jeans and Jamba Juice.

“I am very excited to finally open our Crown Point location and serve the community,” said Leeth. “I am grateful to get a chance to represent our brand in this region. It is a tremendous opportunity to give back to the area I was born in and lived in, especially to do it with a company that really cares and has high standards and values.”