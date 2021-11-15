Jersey Mike's to open sub shop in Crown Point

A taste of the Jersey shore is coming to Crown Point.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, which is known for slicing up fresh deli meats and cheese right in front of customers after they place an order, opens at 10714 Broadway in Crown Point this week.
The chain will start serving its traditional East Coast Italian subs with ingredients like prosciuttini, cappacuolo and provolone in Crown Point's Beacon Hill development Wednesday.
Jersey Mikes, which offers both grilled and cold subs, also has locations in Schererville and Munster. Franchise owner George Leeth Sr. is opening the latest Jersey Mike's sandwich shop along a busy stretch of Broadway where many new eateries have opened in recent years, including Cousins Subs, Tomato Bar, and a combination Gloria Jeans and Jamba Juice.
“I am very excited to finally open our Crown Point location and serve the community,” said Leeth. “I am grateful to get a chance to represent our brand in this region. It is a tremendous opportunity to give back to the area I was born in and lived in, especially to do it with a company that really cares and has high standards and values.”
Jersey Mike's dates back to 1956 and now has more than 2,000 locations nationwide. It raises money for various charitable causes, contributing more $65 million to local nonprofits since 2010.
The new location in Crown Point offers takeout, pickup of online and mobile orders and delivery to Crown Point via the Jersey Mike's app or through third-party companies like Uber Eats or DoorDash.
The chain seeks to distinguish itself in the increasingly crowded sandwich space with premium meats and cheeses and bread that's baked in house. It offers cheesesteaks and cold subs served "Mike's Way," or with onions, tomatoes, lettuce and a mix of olive oil and red wine vinegar.
The Crown Point location is now hiring and accepting applications at leethmanagementgroup@gmail.com.
The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit jerseymikes.com.
