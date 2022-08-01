 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jewel-Osco now accepting EBT payments online

Jewel-Osco in New Lenox is shown.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

Jewel-Osco is now accepting electronic benefits transfer, or EBT, payments online.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP customers can now use the government benefits to buy groceries online, either through Instacart, the Jewel-Osco website or the grocery store's app.

“Research shows that a large percentage of EBT recipients face mobility challenges due to a disability, lack of transportation or caring for young children, which can prevent them from physically shopping a store. As a trusted community grocer committed to helping solve food insecurity, we want to make healthy foods available to those at risk by offering multiple private, secure and convenient shopping options,” said Susan Morris, chief operating officer for Albertsons Cos., the parent of Jewel-Osco. “This program allows shoppers to use their EBT cards to make online purchases for home delivery or free store pickup, which is a critical part of our ongoing efforts to create a flexible and convenient shopping experience for all customers.”

Customers will be able to use multiple payment forms, including by using credit or debit cards for items that aren't eligible for SNAP. EBT customers also will be able to track their balances via their online accounts.

Founded in 1899, Jewel-Osco has 188 locations, including in Munster, Dyer, Crown Point and Chesterton.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

