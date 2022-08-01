Jewel-Osco now accepting EBT payments online

“Research shows that a large percentage of EBT recipients face mobility challenges due to a disability, lack of transportation or caring for young children, which can prevent them from physically shopping a store. As a trusted community grocer committed to helping solve food insecurity, we want to make healthy foods available to those at risk by offering multiple private, secure and convenient shopping options,” said Susan Morris, chief operating officer for Albertsons Cos., the parent of Jewel-Osco. “This program allows shoppers to use their EBT cards to make online purchases for home delivery or free store pickup, which is a critical part of our ongoing efforts to create a flexible and convenient shopping experience for all customers.”