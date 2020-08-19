Jewel-Osco now has flu vaccine for 2020-2021 season

Jewel-Osco now has flu vaccines for the 2020-2021 season at its supermarkets.
The Itasca-based supermarket chain, which has stores in Munster, Dyer, Chesterton, and Crown Point, has stocked its pharmacies with the flu vaccines The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people take this fall to remain healthy and not pose an undue strain on a health care system already burdened by the global coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 174,000 Americans thus far.
"The flu is a contagious disease that typically spreads in the United States between October and May through coughing, sneezing, and close contact. Preventing against influenza during the COVID-19 pandemic is especially important in order to avoid getting other infections at the same time, thus reducing the burden on an already strained health care system," Jewel-Osco said in a press release. "People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, those with chronic health conditions, and individuals ages 65 and up."
Jewel-Osco pharmacies are taking extra precautions during the pandemic, including cleaning and sanitizing wellness rooms between patients, placing social distancing signs around the waiting areas, having hand sanitizer on hand at all touch points, and have plexiglass dividers at the counter. Customers must wear masks, and pharmacy staff wear masks and gloves.
Anyone getting a flu vaccine at Jewel-Osco also will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19.
The Osco pharmacies accept patients on a walk-in basis with no appointment necessary. Flu shots are free with most insurance plans and come with a coupon for 10% off the customer's next grocery bill.
"In addition, Osco pharmacists are available to help consult with patients about their specific health conditions and recommend the appropriate formulation of flu vaccine for each member of their family," Jewel-Osco said in a press release. "For other organizations, Osco can offer flu clinics on-site to ensure all employees have access to the flu vaccine."
