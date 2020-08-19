Jewel-Osco now has flu vaccine for 2020-2021 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jewel-Osco now has flu vaccines for the 2020-2021 season at its supermarkets.

The Itasca-based supermarket chain, which has stores in Munster, Dyer, Chesterton, and Crown Point, has stocked its pharmacies with the flu vaccines The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people take this fall to remain healthy and not pose an undue strain on a health care system already burdened by the global coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 174,000 Americans thus far.

"The flu is a contagious disease that typically spreads in the United States between October and May through coughing, sneezing, and close contact. Preventing against influenza during the COVID-19 pandemic is especially important in order to avoid getting other infections at the same time, thus reducing the burden on an already strained health care system," Jewel-Osco said in a press release. "People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, those with chronic health conditions, and individuals ages 65 and up."