Jewel-Osco parent company Albertsons seeks $1.3 billion in initial public offering

Jewel-Osco parent company Albertsons is going public and seeking to raise $1.3 billion in an initial public offering.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavillions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen supermarkets in 34 states and the District of Columbia, making it one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States.

The grocery giant is looking to offer investors 65.8 million shares of publicly traded common stock at $18 to $20 per share. Underwriters — who include Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., RBC Capital Markets, Telsey Advisory Group, MUFG, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van LLC, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Stern and Tigress Financial Partners — have a 30-day option to buy a total of up to 9.87 million shares in Albertsons stock.

Prospectuses for the public offering of publicly traded stock can be obtained from BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and Citigroup Global Markets Inc..