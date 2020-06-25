Jewel-Osco parent company Albertsons seeks $1.3 billion in initial public offering

Jewel-Osco parent company Albertsons is going public and seeking to raise $1.3 billion in an initial public offering.
Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavillions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen supermarkets in 34 states and the District of Columbia, making it one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States.
The grocery giant is looking to offer investors 65.8 million shares of publicly traded common stock at $18 to $20 per share. Underwriters — who include Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., RBC Capital Markets, Telsey Advisory Group, MUFG, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van LLC, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Stern and Tigress Financial Partners — have a 30-day option to buy a total of up to 9.87 million shares in Albertsons stock.
Prospectuses for the public offering of publicly traded stock can be obtained from BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and Citigroup Global Markets Inc..
In the Calumet Region, Jewel-Osco has stores in Munster, Dyer, Crown Point, and Chesterton and Northwest Indiana, as well as South Holland, Homewood and South Chicago Heights in the south suburbs.
A Chicagoland icon, Jewel dates back to 1899 and was acquired by Albertsons in 1999. Based in the Chicago suburb of Itasca, it now has more than 180 stores across Indiana, Illinois and Iowa, with most locations clustered in the Chicago metropolitan area.
