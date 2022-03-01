 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Jewel-Osco parent company exploring strategic alternatives

  • Updated
  • 0
Best Grocery Store

Jewel-Osco in New Lenox is shown.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

Jewel-Osco parent company Albertsons is exploring a review of strategic alternatives that could result in it spinning off or selling some of its regional brands.

The Boise, Idaho-based supermarket chain, the second largest grocery company in the United States after Kroger, runs stores across the country under the banner of Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market.

The Albertsons board will explore optiions to "enhance growth and maximize shareholder value" for the company, which operates 2,278 grocery stores across the country. Albertsons operates many Jewel-Osco stores across Chicagoland, including in Munster, Dyer, Crown Point and Chesterton.

It will look at strateggies for balance sheet optimization, capital return, financial transactions or the "development of other strategic initiatives to complement Albertsons’ existing businesses, as well as responding to inquiries."  

People are also reading…

Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse will help with the review.

"The board believes the continuing strength of our business and the scale of our portfolio of assets warrants a deep and considered review of all possible paths towards maximizing value creation,” said Chan Galbato, co-chair of the board of directors. “Albertsons operates more than 2,270 stores across 34 states with growing digital and omnichannel capabilities, along with a vast dedicated manufacturing and distribution infrastructure, which have become integral to the fabric of communities across the U.S. The board believes that this review, coupled with an ongoing focus on accelerating our transformation strategy, will create enhanced value for all our stakeholders including our customers, associates, and investors.”

Albertson said the board has not yet made any decisions or set a timetable for the strategic review.

In addition to its supermakerts, Albertsons operates 1,722 pharmacies, 399 gas stations, 22 distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It has a retail footprint in 34 states.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shell joins BP exiting Russia over invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts