Jewel-Osco parent company exploring strategic alternatives

Jewel-Osco parent company Albertsons is exploring a review of strategic alternatives that could result in it spinning off or selling some of its regional brands.

The Boise, Idaho-based supermarket chain, the second largest grocery company in the United States after Kroger, runs stores across the country under the banner of Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market.

The Albertsons board will explore optiions to "enhance growth and maximize shareholder value" for the company, which operates 2,278 grocery stores across the country. Albertsons operates many Jewel-Osco stores across Chicagoland, including in Munster, Dyer, Crown Point and Chesterton.

It will look at strateggies for balance sheet optimization, capital return, financial transactions or the "development of other strategic initiatives to complement Albertsons’ existing businesses, as well as responding to inquiries."

Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse will help with the review.

"The board believes the continuing strength of our business and the scale of our portfolio of assets warrants a deep and considered review of all possible paths towards maximizing value creation,” said Chan Galbato, co-chair of the board of directors. “Albertsons operates more than 2,270 stores across 34 states with growing digital and omnichannel capabilities, along with a vast dedicated manufacturing and distribution infrastructure, which have become integral to the fabric of communities across the U.S. The board believes that this review, coupled with an ongoing focus on accelerating our transformation strategy, will create enhanced value for all our stakeholders including our customers, associates, and investors.”

Albertson said the board has not yet made any decisions or set a timetable for the strategic review.

In addition to its supermakerts, Albertsons operates 1,722 pharmacies, 399 gas stations, 22 distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It has a retail footprint in 34 states.

