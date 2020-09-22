 Skip to main content
Jewel-Osco rolling out at-home do-it-yourself COVID-19 test kits
Jewel-Osco rolling out at-home do-it-yourself COVID-19 test kits

Jewel-Osco rolling out at-home do-it-yourself COVID-19 test kits

The Jewel-Osco store in Munster.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Jewel-Osco grocery store chain is rolling out at-home do-it-yourself coronavirus test kits that don't involve the nasal swab many find uncomfortable.

The Itasca-based supermarket chain, which has Northwest Indiana locations in Munster, Dyer, Crown Point and Chesterton, will start stocking COVID-19 test kits on Thursday at its Osco Drug stores. The saliva tests will yield results from Phosphorus Diagnostics within 72 hours, according to Jewel-Osco.

A customer goes to scheduletest.com to request the test after completing a questionnaire. An Osco Drug pharmacist reviews and places an order. The pharmacy then contacts the patient for payment and sends notice when the test kit can be picked up or ships it directly to their home.

Any patients with coronavirus symptoms such as a dry cough or a fever must either choose the delivery option or send a representative to pick it up.

The customer provides a sample of saliva and mails it to the lab in a next-day shipping envelope that's provided. The results come back by email or text, and then an Osco Drug pharmacist will answer any questions about pharmacy care.

The test kits are not currently covered by insurance.

For more information, visit www.jewelosco.com/pharmacy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

