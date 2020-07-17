Jewel-Osco to require customers to wear masks starting Tuesday

Starting on Tuesday, Jewel-Osco will start requiring customers to wear masks to limit the spread of coronavirus.
"Effective July 21, 2020, we will require customers across all of our locations to wear face coverings when shopping with us, for their protection and for that of our associates," the retailer posted on Twitter.
Jewel-Osco joins a growing list of retailers that are requiring customers to wear masks to stop the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus that has killed more than 138,000 Americans this year. Strack & Van Til, Meijer, Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Starbucks, Menard's, Best Buy, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco and many other retailers already or will soon mandate that masks be worn while on their property.
Store employees already are wearing masks to curb the transmission of COVID-19, which has killed more than 595,000 people worldwide.
One of Chicagoland's best-known grocery store chains, Jewel-Osco has stores in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. In the Calumet Region, Jewel-Osco has stores in Munster, Dyer, Crown Point, Chesterton, South Holland, Homewood and South Chicago Heights.
