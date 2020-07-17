You are the owner of this article.
Jewel-Osco to require customers to wear masks starting Tuesday
Jewel-Osco to require customers to wear masks starting Tuesday

Jewel-Osco to require customers to wear masks

The Jewel in Munster.

 Joseph S. Pete

Starting on Tuesday, Jewel-Osco will start requiring customers to wear masks to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"Effective July 21, 2020, we will require customers across all of our locations to wear face coverings when shopping with us, for their protection and for that of our associates," the retailer posted on Twitter.

Jewel-Osco joins a growing list of retailers that are requiring customers to wear masks to stop the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus that has killed more than 138,000 Americans this year. Strack & Van Til, Meijer, Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Starbucks, Menard's, Best Buy, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco and many other retailers already or will soon mandate that masks be worn while on their property.

Store employees already are wearing masks to curb the transmission of COVID-19, which has killed more than 595,000 people worldwide.

One of Chicagoland's best-known grocery store chains, Jewel-Osco has stores in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. In the Calumet Region, Jewel-Osco has stores in Munster, Dyer, Crown Point, Chesterton, South Holland, Homewood and South Chicago Heights.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

