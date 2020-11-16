Jewel-Osco, Walgreens, CVS, Meijer and Walmart will give out coronarivus vaccine in NWI at no cost

Region residents will be able to go to multiple pharmacies in Northwest Indiana to get a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available to the general public.

Jewel-Osco, Walgreens, CVS, Meijer and Walmart will get direct allocations of a coronavirus vaccine as soon as it is approved for use in the United States. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services selected large pharmacy chains across the country for its Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy to maximize public access for the vaccine at no cost to customers.

“Throughout this pandemic our pharmacy teams have been on the front lines, offering care and health solutions for our communities,” said Mike Withers, president of Jewel-Osco, which has locations in Munster, Dyer, Crown Point and Chesterton. “When a vaccine is ready our pharmacists will play a critical role in administering this important public health service.”

The federal government plans to provide the vaccine directly to private-sector pharmacies across the country. The reasoning is that the pharmacies are trusted in their communities and the pharmacists and their aides are well-practiced in administering flu shots and other vaccinations.