Jewel rolls out New Zealand pasture-raised venison as red meat alternative

Albertsons supermarket chains, including Jewel-Osco stores in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland, are now stocking farm-raised venison. The grocery chain is touting ground venison as a new meat to try at a time when more people are cooking at home than going out during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a leaner alternative to the usual red meats.

New Zealand, which got a gift of 18 American elk from U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt in 1905, developed a large deer population, since they have no natural predators on the island. The country has been farming deer since the 1960s, and it now accounts for half the world's farmed deer, about one million deer spread across 2,000 farms. Silver Fern Farms, which already exports beef and lamb to the United States, says it raises its deer humanely on free-range pastures where they can forage through varied valleys, foothills and plains.