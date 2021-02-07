Jewel rolls out New Zealand pasture-raised venison as red meat alternative

Duneland Deli Station is serving up sandwiches both hot and cold at 1050 Broadway, Suite 2.
The quick-serve sub shop offers sandwiches like Italian, oven-roasted turkey, beef pastrami, Italian beef, pulled pork and meatball. It also has salads, soups and sides like mac and cheese available for pickup.
Owner Michael Griffith worked in chain sub shops and decided to go into business for himself after retiring as a mechanic.
The restaurant in the old factory building offers both dine-in and pick-up.
"We're conveniently located on the west end of town," he said. "We're more catered to the townies than if we were on Indian Boundary Road and serving the tourists."
Griffith spent 10 months renovating a space that formerly belonged to Val's Pizza, a gun shop and several other businesses. He did everything but the plumbing and electrical, creating a railway-like ambiance.
"I'm not into trains but it's hard to avoid trains when you live in Chesterton," he said.
The restaurant serves a variety of sandwiches, including top sellers like the Italian beef and new additions like a Cuban called the Havana Express. Soups include broccoli cheddar, chili, fire-roasted veggie and the best-selling chicken dumpling.
"We're basically an independent sandwich shop. We were worried opening in the middle of COVID-19, but the community has been supportive and we've been surprisingly busy here," he said.
It recently added dessert, including gelato from Michigan.
"We started off pretty basic because of the pandemic, but have been adding more signature style sandwiches like pulled pork," he said. "We make everything fresh. We slice the meat fresh every day. We slice the pickles fresh. Everything is sliced fresh."
The 2,000-square-foot restaurant can seat up to 40 diners, but focuses on takeout. It plans to eventually offer delivery, potentially through third-party vendors, but hasn't been able to find people to handle deliveries during the pandemic.
"We just want to keep striving to get better," he said. "I missed serving the public and interacting with people day-to-day. I'm definitely getting back to that. We're sort of along the lines of Subway or Jimmy John's but we take it to another level."
For more information, call 219-265-1293 or find the business on Facebook.