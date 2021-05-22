Jiffy Lube commissions local artists to paint huge murals on its stores

Jiffy Lube of Indiana is commissioning Region artists to paint huge murals on a few of its Northwest Indiana stores.
The oil change shop has been partnering with the Arts Council of Indianapolis since 2016 to hire artists to create large-scale murals on store exteriors around the state. It's part of Jiffy Lube's larger Growing People Through Work program, which supports employees and the communities it serves.
About 18 of Jiffy Lube's 50 stores in Indiana have murals with eight more planned this year.
Jiffy Lube of Indiana just commissioned six new artists to start designing and creating murals across the state, starting this month. They include Hammond-based artist Felix "Flex" Maldonado and Hammond native Ish Muhammad, whose works of post-graffiti abstract expressionism have been exhibited nationally and internationally.
The other artists include Alex Ann Allen, a muralist who painted Jiffy Lube of Indiana’s first South Bend mural at South Michigan Street and Ireland Road; Dan Handskillz (aka Dan Thompson), who co-founded the Indy-based Fantastic Aerosol Brothers, or FAB, Crew; Joy Hernandez, an aerosol and acrylic artist who will paint her “Bean the Astronaut” character on Jiffy Lube's Broad Ripple store; and Nekoda (Koda) Witsken, the owner of Hue Murals by Koda, who will paint the North Michigan Road store in Indianapolis.
“The mural project is a testament to our commitment to support both our employees and the communities in which they live and work,” said Steve Sanner, president of Jiffy Lube of Indiana. “This unique initiative allows us to provide a space for local artists to showcase their work, while beautifying our stores and communities in return. We are excited for these six talented artists to begin their murals in the coming months.”
The murals will be painted at Jiffy Lube locations across the state, including Merrillville.
“We’ve been privileged to collaborate on this important project with the team at Jiffy Lube of Indiana,” said Julia Muney Moore, director of public art at the Arts Council of Indianapolis. “ Our perpetual goal is to connect central Indiana artists with opportunities to explore and expand our state’s creative vitality, and the “Jiffy Lube murals” have become a highly prestigious program.”
For more information, visit www.jiffylubeindiana.com.