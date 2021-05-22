Jiffy Lube commissions local artists to paint huge murals on its stores

Jiffy Lube of Indiana is commissioning Region artists to paint huge murals on a few of its Northwest Indiana stores.

The oil change shop has been partnering with the Arts Council of Indianapolis since 2016 to hire artists to create large-scale murals on store exteriors around the state. It's part of Jiffy Lube's larger Growing People Through Work program, which supports employees and the communities it serves.

About 18 of Jiffy Lube's 50 stores in Indiana have murals with eight more planned this year.

Jiffy Lube of Indiana just commissioned six new artists to start designing and creating murals across the state, starting this month. They include Hammond-based artist Felix "Flex" Maldonado and Hammond native Ish Muhammad, whose works of post-graffiti abstract expressionism have been exhibited nationally and internationally.