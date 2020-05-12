Jimmy John's donates hundreds of sandwiches throughout Tri-Town area

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local Jimmy John's restaurants in Schererville, St. John, Dyer and Hobart donated sandwiches to police, assisted living homes and others throughout the Tri-Town area.

Franchisees Chris Damjanovic and Dan Edwards and their employees fed 630 people throughout Dyer, Schereville and St. John at the "Feed Who We Need with JJ Speed" on Friday morning.

"Our customers keep us in business," Community Marketing Manager Christina Vlamakis said. "We have a lot of customers who are first responders or in (assisted) living so we wanted to show them our appreciation. It's going to be our customers who will bring us back."

Like many restaurants, Jimmy John's has been struggling because of the stay-at-home orders.

"Surprisingly, delivery has gone down," Vlamakis said. "Our Schererville store has a drive-thru that is making a difference. We're known for delivery but now everybody's offering delivery so there's a lot more competition. We just want to thank our customers for keeping us open. We're doing the best we can and as safely as we can but it's our customers' business that keeps us open and will get us through this difficult time."

