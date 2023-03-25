Anyone looking for a new job can dust off their resume and pull their most professional outfit out of the closet.

Indiana IMPACT will host a job fair in Gary next month.

The Indiana IMPACT in-person job fair will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. April 26 at 110 W. Ridge Road in the lower level basement of the Family and Social Services Administration building. The event is open to the public.

Employers in a number of industries, including health care and customer service, are expected to be on hand looking to hire.

Job seekers will be able to talk with company representatives about open positions, job requirements and the hiring process.

“I encourage you to dress professionally and come with a resume,” Impact Account Manager Christian Fuller said in a news release. “We will also have community resources available to answer questions regarding childcare as well as impact team members who can assist you on training and how to become an Impact participant.”

IMPACT is an acronym that stands for Indiana Manpower Placement and Comprehensive Training. The state program provides services to Hoosiers receiving food stamps like job training, education, job search assistance, resume writing assistance, work placement, job leads, retention services, transportation, child care assistance, work uniform vouchers and high school equivalency exam assistance.

It also frequently has job fairs to help people getting state benefits find long-term employment.

“This is an event you do not want to miss,” Fuller said. “The road to success starts with you.”

For more information, call 1-800-403-0864, option 3.