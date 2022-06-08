Job fair taking place at new Beyond 4 Walls strip mall in Miller

GARY — If you're looking for a new job opportunity, take note that Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center will have a job fair for its new Harvest Square strip mall in Miller Saturday.

Beggars Pizza, Blast Laundromat, Chicagoland Popcorn, Don't Be Scared, Harold's Chicken, Lil Coffee Cabin, Litehouse Whole Foods Grill, Phenomenal Ribs 2 and Steel City Bakery will be looking to hire workers at the job and health fair.

The Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center Job Fair and Da'Fellas Outdoor Community and Health Workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at 875 S. Lake St.

"All the shops will be there," Beyond 4 Walls Deacon Barbara Leek said. "The job fair is being held in conjunction with a men's health day event in the parking lot. All are welcome. It's not just open to church members."

Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center, which is led by Pastor Maurice White Jr., came together to raise the funds needed to construct the new strip mall on U.S. 30 in Gary's Miller neighborhood. It aims to bring more businesses and services to Miller, Aetna and Gary's East Side.

The commercial development will make it easier for Gary residents to find somewhere to eat, get their hair cut or grab a cup of coffee. The church put down a down payment for the Harvest Square strip mall and plans to service the mortgage with the rent it collects.

Beyond 4 Walls Christain Center has been working on the project since 2019 but it faced multiple delays with COVID-19, supply chain disruptions and Lake Street and South Shore Line construction. The Harvest Square strip mall is however now 100% leased out and plans to open by as soon as the end of July.

Leek said companies are looking to fill a variety of positions such as cashiers, cooks and managers. Some will hire right on the spot, she said.

"All of the owners and vendors will be there," she said. "They're getting ready to open soon."

For more information, call 219-938-0731.

