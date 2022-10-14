Job fair to be held at U.S. Steel Yard

Clear your calendar if you're looking for a new job.

A job fair will take place at U.S. Steel Yard at 1 Stadium Plaza in downtown Gary from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22.

State Sen. Eddie Melton is hosting the Indiana Senate District 3 Career Expo. It's an indoor event where people can enter on the west side of the minor-league baseball stadium.

It will feature employers including BMO Harris, BP, Campagna Academy, Carpenters Local Union 1005, Cleveland-Cliffs, Domino's Warehouse, Flex-N-Gate, Gary Economic Development, Gary Police Department, Gary Public Transportation Corporation, International Union of Painters, Ironworkers Local 395, Hard Rock Casino, HealthLinc, Lisa's Safe Haven Child Care, Methodist Hospitals, Mighty Move Transportation, Nexus, Regional Care Group, Roofer's Union, Safety Training Services, Schneider Nationals, SMS Group, Staff Sources, Strack and Van Til, Thea Bowman Leadership Academy, U.S. Army, U.S. Steel, We Are the Village Inc. and WorkOne Northwest Indiana.

Recruiters will be hiring for a number of positions from entry-level to more experienced. Job seekers and career changers should dress professionally, bring copies of their resumes and be prepared for interviews.

The career fair also will have community resources, information and employment programs for youth, veterans and people of all abilities and backgrounds.

WorkOne and the Center for Workforce Innovations also are co-sponsoring the event. For more info, call 219-762-6592 ext. 1237 or email cpeek@gotoworkonenw.com.