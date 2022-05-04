 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Job fair to take place in Michigan City

  • 0
Job fair to take place in Michigan City

Jen Myers, left, and Jennifer Dove, right, from Dekker Vacuum and Atlas Copco Vacuum in Michigan City, speak to prospective applicants during a job fair at Purdue Northwest near Westville in March.

 Stan Maddux, The Times

A job fair is returning to Michigan City next week.

More than 50 local employers will meet with job seekers from 2 to 6 p.m. May 10 in the Stardust Room at the Blue Chip Casino at 777 Blue Chip Drive. People can learn about a wide array of career opportunities in health care, financial services, manufacturing, education, social services, law enforcement, retail, mental health services, government and nonprofits.

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, Blue Chip Casino, Northwest Indiana Workforce Board and Work One are sponsoring the 6th Annual Michigan City-LaPorte County Community Job Fair.

Employers on in attendance will include American Licorice Company, Howmet Aerospace, 1st Source Bank, Horizon Bank, Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Chicago Faucets, HarperCollins Publishers, Boss Industries, Bosak Automotive Group, Four Winds, Kelley Education, JW Hicks, Bowen Center, General Insurance Services, Franciscan Health, Peepers by PeeperSpecs, VanAir Manufacturing, Kaberlin Ace Hardware, Jet Fabricators, HealthLinc, Sullair and Sullivan-Palatek. 

People are also reading…

Attendees should dress professionally, bring copies of their resumes and be prepared to do interviews on the spot.

“Job fairs have always been a vital platform for both employers and employees to connect and meet in a welcoming and relaxed environment,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse. “As there is a new workforce landscape out there, we hope our in-person event will help both job seekers and region employers.”

For more information, call 219-873-1211, email info@edcmc.com or visit www.edcmc.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

To tame inflation, Fed raises key interest rate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts