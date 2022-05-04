Job fair to take place in Michigan City

A job fair is returning to Michigan City next week.

More than 50 local employers will meet with job seekers from 2 to 6 p.m. May 10 in the Stardust Room at the Blue Chip Casino at 777 Blue Chip Drive. People can learn about a wide array of career opportunities in health care, financial services, manufacturing, education, social services, law enforcement, retail, mental health services, government and nonprofits.

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, Blue Chip Casino, Northwest Indiana Workforce Board and Work One are sponsoring the 6th Annual Michigan City-LaPorte County Community Job Fair.

Employers on in attendance will include American Licorice Company, Howmet Aerospace, 1st Source Bank, Horizon Bank, Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Chicago Faucets, HarperCollins Publishers, Boss Industries, Bosak Automotive Group, Four Winds, Kelley Education, JW Hicks, Bowen Center, General Insurance Services, Franciscan Health, Peepers by PeeperSpecs, VanAir Manufacturing, Kaberlin Ace Hardware, Jet Fabricators, HealthLinc, Sullair and Sullivan-Palatek.

Attendees should dress professionally, bring copies of their resumes and be prepared to do interviews on the spot.

“Job fairs have always been a vital platform for both employers and employees to connect and meet in a welcoming and relaxed environment,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse. “As there is a new workforce landscape out there, we hope our in-person event will help both job seekers and region employers.”

For more information, call 219-873-1211, email info@edcmc.com or visit www.edcmc.com.

