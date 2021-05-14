Job fair to take place LaPorte Civic Auditorium

Polish up that resume.

Companies looking to hire will take part in the upcoming Ready2Work Job Hiring Event in LaPorte later this month.

Employers in a variety of industries will be on hand at the job fair. Alexandria Moulding, American Licorice Company, American Renolit, Blue Chip Casino, E-Pak Machinery, Fiberbond, the Indiana Department of Transportation, the LaPorte County Family YMCA, Northwest Health, Sodexo and WeConnect are among the companies planning to participate.

The LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, the Center for Workforce Innovations and WorkOne will host the hiring event that will take place 3-6 p.m. on May 26 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium at 1001 Ridge St. in LaPorte.

"We want to let the community know there are jobs available and employers are actively recruiting. It is even more important during these tough times, to be able to set up potential applicants with an open position on the spot," Workforce Taskforce Committee Chair and LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership Board Member Mary Wellnitz said.

The event is open to the public. Attendees should bring resumes, dress professionally and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.