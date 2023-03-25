Job seekers will get the chance to land hospitality positions in the Chicago Loop at an upcoming job fair.

The Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership will host the 6th annual Hospitality Hires Chicago event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ritzy Palmer House Hotel at 17 E. Monroe St. in the Loop.

Choose Chicago, The Magnificent Mile Association, Illinois Restaurant Association, Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, Chicago Loop Alliance, Near South Planning Board and Cook County are sponsoring the job fair with the theme “Hospitality is a State of Mind.”

More than 60 employers including Garrett Popcorn Shops and Omni Chicago Hotel are scheduled to be on hand. Organizers said that dozens of attendees got job offers on the spot or second interviews at previous events.

“The pandemic taught us it’s important to enjoy the work we do every day. Work-life balance and leveraging skills gained in other roles are on the minds of today’s job seekers entry-level,” Partnership Interim CEO Patrick Combs said. “The hospitality sector offers a unique opportunity to work your way up to management positions for a wide range of employers, and we look forward to helping to create that career pathway for HHC 2023 attendees.” Employers will be ready to hire for a variety of positions, ranging from entry-level to senior management.

“The Chicago Loop remains the heart of business and tourism within our great city, and as an organization we look forward to Hospitality Hires for its unique mission and accessible nature,” said Michael Edwards, president and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance. “Downtown revitalization is a core tenet of both The Partnership’s and Chicago Loop Alliance’s work. Programs like HHC encourage growth of hospitality businesses and teams, who are often the face of the Loop, and touchpoints for tourists, business travelers and more.” The job fair is free and open to the public. Employers can pay $200 to register for a table. For more information, call 1-800-720-2515 or visit chicookworks.org.