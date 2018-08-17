An East Coast-style Italian ice shop that's become a Region favorite over the last few years is about to get an even bigger boost.
Jodi's Italian Ice Factory, which has been cooling off the Region with authentic Philadelphia-style "water ice" or "Italian lemonade" since first opening in Hammond in 2014, will appear on WGN's "Chicago's Best" show. The Italian ice place, which has a food truck and brick-and-mortar locations in Hammond and Munster, will appear in an episode called "Roadtrip" about food places near the city at 10 p.m. Aug. 19.
"They got sot so many requests from people they put us on the show," said Brian Tillman, who owns the business with his wife Jodi. "They ask on their Facebook who has the best Italian beef, the best hot dog, the best Italian Ice. We got so many votes they decided to feature us on the show."
The "Chicago's Best" crew spent four hours filming at the Hammond location on Calumet Avenue.
"The people we've talked to say we need to be prepared for a large uptick in business," Tillman said. "Bombers BBQ in Munster was on, and said to be prepared for a big uptick. We're trying to hire people since school is back and we want to be ready so we live up to the hype if you will."
Jodi's already draws people from the south suburbs and the city, and has been hoping to expand into Chicago.
"We've been trying passionately, feverishly to find a place in Chicago so we can be closer to some of our customers," Tillman said. "Hopefully this is really going to help us. We just need the right location, one with a drive-through so we don't lose a lot of business."
Jodi's offers 100 different flavors of Italian ice, a dairy-free frozen dessert that's often made with fruit, as well as Philly cheesesteaks and hoagies.
"This is awesome," Tillman said. "Hopefully this is big for us."
For information, visit www.jodisitalianice.com or find the business on Facebook or Twitter.