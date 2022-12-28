Joe coming to Hard Rock Casino

The R&B artist Joe is going to perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue.

Joe, also known as Joe Thomas, will take the stage for Urban Vibe Presents: Joe Live One Night Affair at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the casino in Gary.

"Joe is an accomplished vocalist of smooth and sultry R&B productions with occasional hip-hop beats, and his extensive background in gospel music has allowed him to produce his albums as well as sing on them," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "A native of Georgia, Joe later moved to Opelika, Alabama; since he was the son of two preachers, he spent much time in church singing, playing guitar, and even directing the choir. Influenced early on by gospel stars like the Winans, Commissioned, and Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Joe grew to love soul legends Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye plus contemporary stars Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat."

He appeared on Mariah Carey's "Thank God I Found You" single in 1999 and landed another soundtrack appearance with 'I Wanna Know.'"

He continued to enjoy commercial success over the past decade.

"During the early 2010s, Joe continued to release relatable, mature R&B albums. The Good, the Bad, the Sexy featured four productions from Brandon 'B.A.M.' Alexander. Fantasia and Too Short made guest appearances on Doubleback: Evolution of R&B, on which Joe and Derek 'DOA' Allen split up much of the production work, while Stargate contributed to 'Compromise,'" Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Bridges featured Kelly Rowland on 'Love and Sex, Pt. 2.' His 12th proper album, #MyNameIsJoeThomas was preceded by four disparate singles, including 'Happy Hour,' featuring Gucci Mane, and 'Our Anthem,' a retro-soul belter with an Otis Redding interpolation."

Tickets for the 21+ seated show start at $49.50.

For more information, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.