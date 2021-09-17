John Dillinger Museum memorabilia could return to Crown Point, but bank robber's bloody pants will first be tested for DNA

The Old Sheriff's House Foundation, which operates the Old Sheriff's House and Jail in downtown Crown Point, has inquired about acquiring the entire collection, which has been kept in tact.

SSCVA Board President Andy Qunell said his preference would be to keep the collection in Northwest Indiana. Crown Point would be an ideal spot given its connection with Dillinger, he said.

"Crown Point was where it all happened," Qunell said. "A lot of the big events with Dillinger happened right there."

The Old Sheriff's House Foundation, real estate agent Roger Pace and car collector Mark Love also are looking for somewhere in Crown Point to display Lake County Sheriff Lillian Hatch Holley's car that Dillinger stole during his escape. After returning to Crown Point in a parade filmed by the Discovery Channel in April, the historic vehicle is now on display at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn, Indiana.

"The public can view it there," Pace said. "It's temporary until it finds a home here in Crown Point."