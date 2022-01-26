Johnny Mathis to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

Grammy Award-winner Johnny Mathis will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo this summer.

The singer, known for his standards and pop hits, will perform at the Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road just across the state line in Harbor Country. His lengthy career in show business dates back to the 1950s.

He has attained a great deal of acclaim and accolades over the decades.

"Best-known for his supremely popular hits like 'Chances Are," "It's Not for Me to Say" and "Misty,” Johnny has recorded more than 80 albums, six Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records, worldwide," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "During his extensive career he has had three songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, achieved 50 hits on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart, and ranks as the all-time #6 album artist in the history of Billboard’s pop album charts. Johnny has received five Grammy nominations, and in 2003, was given the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award."

Mathis also was a pioneer in the music industry.

"His 1958 album, 'Johnny’s Greatest Hits,' started the music industry tradition of 'Greatest Hits' albums, which is noted in Guinness Book of World Records for a nearly 10-year run on the Billboard Top Albums Chart," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "Johnny continues to be Columbia Records longest signed recording artist, and to fans of all ages The Voice Of Christmas."

For more information, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.

