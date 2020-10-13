Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial that was taking Northwest Indiana volunteers

Johnson & Johnson has paused its coronavirus vaccine trial, which Northwest Indiana residents were recently given the opportunity to volunteer for, after a study participant fell ill.

Velocity Clinical Research in Valparaiso and HealthLinc were participating in the vaccine trial sponsored by Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V., a Belgium-based pharmaceutical company owned by Johnson & Johnson.

"We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ensemble trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant," Johnson & Johnson said in a news release. "Following our guidelines, the participant’s illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the Ensemble independent Data Safety Monitoring Board as well as our internal clinical and safety physicians."

Johnson & Johnson said that illnesses routinely take place during clinical studies, especially large ones, and that it is not always immediately known if participants got a vaccine or a placebo in a placebo-controlled study.