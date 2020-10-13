Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial that was taking Northwest Indiana volunteers

Johnson & Johnson has paused its coronavirus vaccine trial, which Northwest Indiana residents were recently given the opportunity to volunteer for, after a study participant fell ill.
Velocity Clinical Research in Valparaiso and HealthLinc were participating in the vaccine trial sponsored by Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V., a Belgium-based pharmaceutical company owned by Johnson & Johnson.
"We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ensemble trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant," Johnson & Johnson said in a news release. "Following our guidelines, the participant’s illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the Ensemble independent Data Safety Monitoring Board as well as our internal clinical and safety physicians."
Johnson & Johnson said that illnesses routinely take place during clinical studies, especially large ones, and that it is not always immediately known if participants got a vaccine or a placebo in a placebo-controlled study.
"Based on our strong commitment to safety, all clinical studies conducted by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson have prespecified guidelines," Johnson & Johnson said in the statement. "These ensure our studies may be paused if an unexpected serious adverse event that might be related to a vaccine or study drug is reported, so there can be a careful review of all of the medical information before deciding whether to restart the study."
The randomized, double-blind study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, which has infected more than 38 million people and killed more than 1 million worldwide this year.
It's not known at this point whether the illness will halt the trial altogether.
"We must respect this participant’s privacy. We’re also learning more about this participant’s illness, and it’s important to have all the facts before we share additional information," Johnson & Johnson said in its public statement.
For more information about the study, visit www.ensemblestudy.com.
