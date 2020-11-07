 Skip to main content
Johnson & Johnson resumes vaccine trial and is taking volunteers in Valparaiso
Velocity Clinical Research in Valparaiso and HealthLinc are again participating in a Phase 3 trial to test a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. after it was temporarily paused to make sure a participant did not fall ill because of the vaccine candidate.

 Joseph S. Pete

Northwest Indiana residents can once again volunteer for a study that aims to inoculate people against coronavirus.

Velocity Clinical Research in Valparaiso and HealthLinc have resumed seeking volunteers after safety concerns about the global vaccine trial were resolved. Patients are again being screened in a set of medical trailers in a lot by the HealthLinc office at at 2401 Valley Drive in Valparaiso.

“I am pleased that we are able to safely resume the JNJ ENSEMBLE Covid Vaccine Study our site," Dr. Robert Buynak said. "I am happy to be able to extend this important opportunity to volunteers in Northwest Indiana.”

Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V., a Belgium-based pharmaceutical company owned by Johnson & Johnson, temporarily paused its quest for a COVID-19 vaccine because of an unexplained illness in one study participant, but no link was ultimately found between the illness and the vaccine candidate.

"After a thorough evaluation of a serious medical event experienced by the study participant, no clear cause has been identified," Johnson & Johnson said. "There are many possible factors that could have caused the event. Based on the information gathered to date and the input of independent experts, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board, the FDA, and the company has found no evidence that the vaccine candidate caused the event."

The large-scale, multi-country Phase 3 trial aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone over 18 can take part in the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to see if the vaccine can be safely rolled out.

Anyone interested in participating should visit www.ensemblestudy.com or call 219-548-0030.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

