Johnson & Johnson resumes vaccine trial and is taking volunteers in Valparaiso

Northwest Indiana residents can once again volunteer for a study that aims to inoculate people against coronavirus.

Velocity Clinical Research in Valparaiso and HealthLinc have resumed seeking volunteers after safety concerns about the global vaccine trial were resolved. Patients are again being screened in a set of medical trailers in a lot by the HealthLinc office at at 2401 Valley Drive in Valparaiso.

“I am pleased that we are able to safely resume the JNJ ENSEMBLE Covid Vaccine Study our site," Dr. Robert Buynak said. "I am happy to be able to extend this important opportunity to volunteers in Northwest Indiana.”

Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V., a Belgium-based pharmaceutical company owned by Johnson & Johnson, temporarily paused its quest for a COVID-19 vaccine because of an unexplained illness in one study participant, but no link was ultimately found between the illness and the vaccine candidate.