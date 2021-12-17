Johnson's Fish and Shrimp to close after nearly 75 years serving seafood in Lake Station

"Perch and shrimp are definitely the most popular," Collazo said.

Customers have been taking the news hard.

"People have been very upset when we tell them the boss is going to retire," she said. "They say it's a staple and they don't know what they're going to do. Some have been coming here for over 50 years.

Johnson's Fish and Shrimp draws customers from all of Northwest Indiana and beyond.

"We've gotten many phone calls from out-of-state since word got out," she said. "Some guy came from Missouri to get some food. We have a lot of loyal people thanking us, including many from out of state calling us."

The mood has been wistful in the shop.

"Everybody's really upset but happy at the same time the owners are retiring," Collazo said. "They understand, but people are really upset and asking where they're going to go. It's the only mom-and-pop place. There's nowhere else to go but franchises. It will definitely mean a chance in Lake Station, as long as it has been here for customers throughout the years."

If a buyer does step forward, they could take over a turnkey operation.