Johnson's Fish and Shrimp to close after nearly 75 years serving seafood in Lake Station

LAKE STATION — One of the Region's last old-school fish shops is cutting bait after almost 75 years in business.
Johnson's Fish & Shrimp, where one could grab a pound of perch to take home and feed a family, plans to close on Christmas Eve.
"It's been 75 years and it's time for the owners to retire," manager Libby Collazo said. "It's been on the market for quite some time, but until now nobody paid any attention. There were a few bites, but it's been for sale for 10 years."
The seafood restaurant that opened in 1947 on Central Avenue in downtown Lake Station will shutter for good if no one steps forward to buy it.
"It's still busy and it will be busier when people find out we're closing," she said. "But it won't be open if nobody buys it."
The owners posted a farewell to customers.
"After serving this community for nearly 75 years, it is with a sad heart we must say goodbye and close our doors," they said in the letter. "We appreciate your loyalty. You stuck with us through the pandemic. You stuck with us during supply shortages and were gracious during staffing shortages. Our goal was always to supply you with the best food and service. We thank you for your support over the years and hope if someday we open our doors again we will welcome you back."
The family-owned restaurant in a white house at 2619 Central Ave., where the walls are lined with nautical maps, black-and-white photos and other historic memorabilia, has served fried and smoked seafood by the carton to generations of Region residents, who have often savored it on the picnic benches just outside.
Jerry Johnson, whose uncles were commercial fishermen and whose father worked in refrigeration, started the small fish shop with his mother in 1947 after working at a similar place his uncle owned in Skokie.
Johnson, his wife Dorothy and their family have long operated the restaurant, which is known for its takeout and has been especially popular with Catholics on Fridays during Lent. Johnson's Fish and Shrimp opened a second location in Lombard in the 1960s that is now Lawrence's Fish and Shrimp.
The Lake Station fish shop originally had a smokehouse that smoked fish and shrimp, but that closed in 1979.
"People come for the quality," Collazo said. "The name and brand mean quality. Customers have been loyal."
The restaurant sells perch, shrimp, chicken, tilapia, cod, catfish, sea scallops, fish sandwiches and smelt when it's in season. It used to offer smoked chub, though that's since fallen out of favor.
"Perch and shrimp are definitely the most popular," Collazo said.
Customers have been taking the news hard.
"People have been very upset when we tell them the boss is going to retire," she said. "They say it's a staple and they don't know what they're going to do. Some have been coming here for over 50 years.
Johnson's Fish and Shrimp draws customers from all of Northwest Indiana and beyond.
"We've gotten many phone calls from out-of-state since word got out," she said. "Some guy came from Missouri to get some food. We have a lot of loyal people thanking us, including many from out of state calling us."
The mood has been wistful in the shop.
"Everybody's really upset but happy at the same time the owners are retiring," Collazo said. "They understand, but people are really upset and asking where they're going to go. It's the only mom-and-pop place. There's nowhere else to go but franchises. It will definitely mean a chance in Lake Station, as long as it has been here for customers throughout the years."
If a buyer does step forward, they could take over a turnkey operation.
"Their intention is to sell the whole thing as it is, including recipes and employees," she said. "But it's just been on the market for so long."
For more information, call 219-962-1956.