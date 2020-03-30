Jordy N Jax BBQ in Valparaiso closes permanently because of coronavirus

VALPARAISO — The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.

After being temporarily shuttered to dine-in by state order, Jordy N' Jax BBQ is closing in Valparaiso after a little more than a year.

"We would just like to let everyone know, that we had to make a hard decision to close permanently," the owners posted on Jordy N' Jax's Facebook page. "With the construction we had last summer and now the ongoing situation with the coronavirus, we just didn’t have a choice. We appreciate all the support and the opportunity we had coming here and hope that everyone stays safe and well. God Bless and take care."

The sit-down barbecue restaurant replaced the long-running Petey's City Grill gyros joint at 255 Morthland Drive in November 2018, occupying a prime spot on U.S. 30. Jordy N' Jax BBQ specialized in barbecue sandwiches and platters with pulled pork, brisket and baby back ribs, and also offered burgers, steaks, seafood, and center-cut chops.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered the closure of bars, nightclubs and restaurant dining rooms statewide to stop the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 770,000 people and killed more than 37,000 worldwide. Restaurants, which were deemed essential businesses that could stay open during his stay-at-home order the following week, have tried to make a go of it with just takeout and delivery at a time when most people are isolated in their homes.

But some restaurants already have decided to close permanently, including Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant at the interchange of Interstate 65 and U.S. 30 in Merrillville.