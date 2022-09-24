Journalist Mary Ann Ahern to headline Inspiring Women awards luncheon

Award-winning NBC Chicago journalist Mary Ann Ahern will headline the upcoming Inspiring Women awards luncheon in Michigan City.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce will bestow awards on inspiring women from across the Region from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa. PNC Bank sponsors the annual luncheon that serves as "an opportunity to recognize accomplished and successful women for their contributions to their community, the economy, and their selected career field" because of the "company’s overall commitment to drive awareness and accelerate support for women in business, gender pay equality and economic inclusion for women in the workforce."

The event has been ongoing since 2011, typically drawing a large crowd.

Every year, an industry leader talks about her career and offers words of encouragement.

Michigan City native and Marquette High School graduate Mary Ann Ahern will deliver this year's keynote address. She's worked for NBC5 News Chicago since 1989, becoming its political reporter in 2006. She's since covered stories spanning from Springfield to Washington D.C.

She's covered mayors, governors, presidents and countless campaigns and was the last person to interview the late actor Christopher Reeves. She covered Pope John Paul’s trip to Havana, the canonization of pontiffs John XXIII and John Paul II and the beatification of Mother Teresa.

She plans to discuss some of her high-profile interviews at the luncheon, which will be attended by Michigan City Chamber members, business leaders, local high school students and the general public.

It costs $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-members. It's open to the public.

For more information, call 219-874-6221 or visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com.