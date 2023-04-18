VALPARAISO — Couples have long flocked to Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks to wed at a historic factory that once made corsets and buggy whips and is now known for craft spirits and gourmet fare.

Soon couples can tie the knot at another historic factory: Journeyman Distillery is repurposing in owner Bill Welter's hometown.

Journeyman has been transforming the long-vacant ANCO windshield wiper factory in Valparaiso into a distillery, brewery, restaurants and special-events venue. Reservations for weddings and other events are being taken for the East Room, West Room and Tower Garden banquet halls.

One room can host up to 250 people, with 500 in another and 750 in the third.

"Hopefully, we'll often have three events simultaneously," Welter said. "Saturdays are the focal point in the event business, but that's spread into Friday and Sunday. The hope is that all will simultaneously be used, at least on Saturdays. We also plan on hosting community events."

The West Room was formerly home to the National Pin Co. and then the Buttermilk Soap Factory in the 19th century. It features preserved masonry, overhead beams and a view of a 35-foot Vendome Copper still that makes ryes, bourbons and other spirits.

The East Room overlooks the Barry Carriage and Wagon Works that operated during the 1880s and features the original historic windows, with views of the courtyard and water tower. The Tower Garden sits below the 130-foot water tower and is covered with greenery, wildflowers and other native species.

"We've started booking for December of this year," Welter said. "It will take a little bit of vision when touring the space. But the development is progressing pretty quickly."

The distillery, brewery and Union Hall, the first of three restaurants, should open in October.

"We're booking the event space later, so that will give us a chance to get open and up and running. We're expecting quite a bit of corporate events and holiday parties. We have quite a bit of those in Southwest Michigan during the off-season from the prime wedding season."

The 140,000-square-foot factory building at Campbell and Brown streets is much larger than the flagship Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, a building that, ironically, was was owned by a prohibitionist.

The Valparaiso building "has great historical wood floors and unique charm," Welter said. "We're calling it the American Factory. Dating back to the mid-1800s it was a rolling mill, then subsequently there were about 15 manufacturing operations. The idea is, there were all these past manufacturing facilities operating here over the years. It's a different look and feel, and a different story than the corset and buggy whip factory that was in Three Oaks for 75 years. There wasn't a story of the same magnitude. It's been closed for at least a couple of decades. There's nothing of the same longevity and gravitas as the corsets and whips."

The American Factory still has its owner's unique historic feel, Welter said.

"It's an amazing landscape of factory windows. It will be a hell of a job to keep those windows clean every week, but it's certainly impactful and captivating to see that sea of factory windows. It gives you that feeling of the 1920s."

Journeyman Distillery has been working with the National Park Service to land the building on the National Register of Historic Places.

"Going through that process, we've had to do significant reclamation and saving things and making sure things are brought back to a historic standard," he said. "The windows are actually all original. The window frames are being reused. We're putting new glass in all those frames. We're painstakingly saving original brickwork from demolition. Old bricks are going to be used in the newer section. It will be like walking back to the 1920s. It will be like time travel."

People also will be able to see stills in the event and restaurant spaces.

"It's a distillery first and foremost. It will be interesting to incorporate that with the hospitality business, restaurant experience and wedding spaces."

Journeyman Distillery also will branch into craft beer with a brewery operation. It will make India Pale Ales, Saisons and lager.

"The brewery is something we haven't done before," Welter said. "It opens Journeyman up to a whole new world. We imagine there's some overlap between beer folks and spirits folks. This would be a greater introduction of craft beer people to our distillery and vice versa."

As it's a distillery, Journeyman plans to produce many barrel-aged beers.

"We certainly have a lot of whiskey barrels," he said. "We plan to create a menu of beers from around the world. If we find a beer style from outside the United States, we'll replicate it. On a lark, we might re-create Guinness or try to replicate Australian lagers. We'll have some traditional beer concepts, but it will give explorers something different."

This fall, Journeyman will open its first Valparaiso restaurant, Union Hall.

"It will be union as in the joining of people to enjoy the space, but also union in that this is a union construction project," he said. "There's certainly a history of unions in Northwest Indiana."

It will have a different menu than Three Oaks but serve comparable American fare.

"It will be family-friendly, approachable and good homemade cooking," he said. "The menu is something we're still developing."

Journeyman plans to open a steakhouse next, in 2024, and then a pizza restaurant, possibly serving New York-style pies.

"We're not quite sure, but it won't be Detroit-style like Three Oaks," he said. "People ask if it will have a putting green too, but I want each location to be different."

The distilleries in Valparaiso and Three Oaks will have favorites like Featherbone Bourbon and Last Feather Rye, but each will have unique offerings. Journeyman Distillery in Valparaiso, for instance, will pay homage to Orville Redenbacher by creating a popcorn bourbon.

"We'll distill it on-site using popcorn instead of the traditional yellow corn that's used in bourbon," he said. "We will create something that's new and unique. We'll also have some unique cocktails on the menu. We'll definitely have spirits that can only be purchased in Valparaiso. It will be its own unique space."