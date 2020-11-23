 Skip to main content
Journeyman Distillery teams up with Goose Island on Bourbon County Stout-aged whiskey
Journeyman Distillery teams up with Goose Island on Bourbon County Stout-aged whiskey

Journeyman Distillery teams up with Goose Island

The Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Michigan teamed up with Goose Island to make a special whiskey aged in Bourbon County Stout barrels.

 Joseph S. Pete

THREE OAKS, Mich. — Journeyman Distillery has teamed up with Goose Island to create a Bourbon County Stout-aged whiskey.

The distillery at 109 Generations Dr. is aging a special whiskey with bourbon-aged beer barrels from Chicago-based Goose Island, one of the largest craft breweries in the United States.

"We continue our unwavering quest of experimentation, to create the best tasting whiskeys ever, with the release of Journeyman Corsets, Whips and Whiskey cask strength, aged in a second use Bourbon County Stout from Goose Island Beer Company. We wanted to combine the best of both worlds, to create a taste like no other," the distillery said in a press release.

"In collaboration with Goose Island Beer Company, we started with Corsets Whips and Whiskey that was aged two years in 15-gallon barrels and finished it in a Goose Island Bourbon County Stout barrel for eight months. The combination of the CWW and the stout create nuanced layers of flavor and the mellowness of the wheat lends itself to adapting the flavors of the beer. The perfect marriage between beer and whiskey is real."

Journeyman will make the Corsets, Whips and Whiskey, cask strength available at its Three Oaks distillery at a price of $94.99 a bottle beginning Friday. 

"The whiskey is an autumnal burnt ochre in color, with a noticeable sweetness up front. On the nose there are hints of toasted marshmallow and mocha. As the flavor develops traces of overcooked toffee, almond, and dark cherry come through, with a hint of clove on the finish," Journeyman Distillery said in a press release. "This limited batch will sell out quickly, so road trip for pickup or call and purchase a bottle to reserve, for when you can pick it up."

For more information, call (269) 820-2050 or visit journeymandistillery.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

