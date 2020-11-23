Journeyman Distillery teams up with Goose Island on Bourbon County Stout-aged whiskey

THREE OAKS, Mich. — Journeyman Distillery has teamed up with Goose Island to create a Bourbon County Stout-aged whiskey.

The distillery at 109 Generations Dr. is aging a special whiskey with bourbon-aged beer barrels from Chicago-based Goose Island, one of the largest craft breweries in the United States.

"We continue our unwavering quest of experimentation, to create the best tasting whiskeys ever, with the release of Journeyman Corsets, Whips and Whiskey cask strength, aged in a second use Bourbon County Stout from Goose Island Beer Company. We wanted to combine the best of both worlds, to create a taste like no other," the distillery said in a press release.

"In collaboration with Goose Island Beer Company, we started with Corsets Whips and Whiskey that was aged two years in 15-gallon barrels and finished it in a Goose Island Bourbon County Stout barrel for eight months. The combination of the CWW and the stout create nuanced layers of flavor and the mellowness of the wheat lends itself to adapting the flavors of the beer. The perfect marriage between beer and whiskey is real."

Journeyman will make the Corsets, Whips and Whiskey, cask strength available at its Three Oaks distillery at a price of $94.99 a bottle beginning Friday.