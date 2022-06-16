 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Journeyman Distillery wins top honors at ASCOT Awards in unlikely upset win for a wheat whiskey

  • Updated
  • 0

Journeyman Distillery in Southwest Michigan won three of the top honors at the 2022 ASCOT Awards in an unlikely upset that's being heralded as historic.

The distillery's win was considered a landmark because a wheat, not a traditional corn-based, whiskey prevailed in the contest created by renowned spirits personality Fred Minnick. Industry experts like author Martin Cate, Bourbon Women founder Peggy Noe Stevers and bourbon columnist Susan Reigler judged submissions from around the world in a blind taste test. 

“This is like a minor-league team beating the Yankees at the World Series … this is Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby,” Minnick said. “For the first time in any major spirits competition, a wheat whiskey was judged to be best.”

Journeyman Distillery's Corsets, Whips and Whiskey single-grain, cask-strength wheat whiskey won Double Platinum, Best Wheat Whiskey, and Best in Class: Whiskey of the Year at the competition. Journeyman’s Silver Cross Four Grain Whiskey also earned a Gold Medal.

People are also reading…

Corsets, Whips and Whiskey, named after the historic corsets and whips factory Journeyman occupies in Three Oaks, bested more than 800 submissions for Best in Show at the contest. It outshined bourbon, scotch, Irish whiskeys and Tennessee whiskeys from some of the world's top distilleries.

"Journeyman started in 2010 and was built on the core principle of 'always a journeyman.' A mindset of never a master but always in pursuit of distilling excellence," said Bill Welter, founder of Journeyman Distillery. "It's amazing to have competed with some of the true masters of the trade and to have fared so well."

Journeyman sources its wheat from Michigan and water from an aquifer flowing under it. It's one of the few certified organic and kosher distillery in the country.

The distillery at 109 Generations Drive plans to celebrate with a Corsets, Whips and Whiskey Summer Celebration from June 23-26. Welter will host a multi-course dinner. There also will be distillery tours, live music and a backyard barbecue.

For more information, call 269-820-2050 or visit www.journeyman.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts